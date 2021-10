Jahan Dotson shows very good athletic ability with very good explosiveness, body control, and foot quickness. In addition, he displays very good route running ability. He shows a good understanding of leverage and route tempo. He is excellent in and out of breaks using violent hips to create separation. Moreover, Dotson is sudden off the LOS and knows how to use his feet and hands on releases. He has slot and outside versatility while making an impact at all three levels. Furthermore, he excels at adjusting to poorly thrown balls, catching them all over his frame. He has great in air athleticism, which leads to acrobatic plays with his strong hands and large catch radius.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO