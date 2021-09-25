CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Another Tale of the West: Old Henry (2021) - Reviewed

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOld Henry is a drama that will be familiar to any fans of westerns. It is about a farmer who comes upon a wounded man with a satchel full of money. The man is being hunted by a ruthless lawman, putting the farmer and his naïve teenage son right in the middle of a dangerous situation. It’s got shootouts, threatening speeches, macho wisdom and pasts that just can’t be outrun. It seems like something Clint Eastwood would have been attached to star in in the early '90s. I didn’t believe all of it (there are a couple of major revelations that felt very forced), but it is entertaining, well-acted and skillfully crafted. It is a good movie that occasionally flirts with getting really good.

