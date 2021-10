It’s taken Billy Strings less than eight years to rise to the highest levels of praise, credence, and accomplishment. In that relatively short time, he’s released five albums and won practically every award imaginable, including a Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at this year’s Pollstar Awards, a nomination for Artist of the Year from the Americana Music Association, and kudos as Guitar Player of the Year and New Artist of the Year courtesy of the International Bluegrass Music Awards.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO