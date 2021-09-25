CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

SPORTSMAN'S GUIDE | Rocky Creek offers shooting sports, archery, axe throwing From Staff Reports

Texarkana Gazette
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRocky Creek Outdoors USA is a place where shooters of various kinds can practice and compete in recreational shooting sports. "This range was established to encourage shooting sports," said Lance Keen, director of operations. "We especially highlight shooting clays, five-stand, trap and skeet. In addition, we have shooting lanes for rifle and pistol. We also have archery ranges. We even feature axe throwing."

www.texarkanagazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
bigrapidsnews.com

Lake County Sportsman Club schedules 3-gun shoot on Saturday

BALDWIN – All interested individuals are invited to participate in Saturday’s 3-gun shoot at the Lake County Sportsman Club. The event will be at the clubgrounds, located off the corner of McKinley and Baldwin roads, east of Baldwin. Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The club...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Daily Iberian

Teal season opens with a bang in much of Sportsman’s Paradise

Much of the talk this past week about the special teal season’s opener was about the many, many limits of teal being carried out of the agricultural fields, woods, marshes and swamps. Numerous duck hunters reportedly got their daily bag limit of six birds, some of them in no time...
SPORTS
Ironton Tribune

Rachael Fraley: 4-H offering shooting sports course

The 4-H Shooting Sports program is an opportunity to be involved in a sport with lasting impact. In Lawrence County, the 4-H Shooting Sports program offers eight basic disciplines: archery, crossbow, hunting and wildlife, living history, muzzle loading, pistol, rifle and shotgun. All disciplines are taught by trained 4-H certified instructors.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
thedailyreporter.com

Explore archery at Branch County 4-H shooting sports open house

The ancient skill of archery has recently regained popularity. At 2-5 p.m. Oct. 3, Branch County 4-H Archery is offering local youth the opportunity to explore archery and participate in an open shoot at the Branch County Conservation and Sportsman’s Club, 201 Finn Road, Coldwater. The event is free and...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
bigrapidsnews.com

Sportsman club awards prizes at 3-gun shoot

BALDWIN -- The Lake County Sportsman Club had its three-gun shoot competition on Saturday. Rifle first place was Ron Woltjer and second place was Jeffrey Pudil and Dave Weronko. Hand gun was Jeffrey Pudil, second was Ron Woltjer and third was Ron Weronko. Shotgun first place was Jeffrey Pudil, second...
LAKE COUNTY, MI
Barton Chronicle

Axe women hope their sport rolls to Olympic gold

BARTON — The recently completed Orleans County Fair played host to a crew of would-be Olympians. Their sport, though, is one that was long seen as work in this part of the world, log-rolling. Alissa Wetherbee who formed the Axe Women of Maine a dozen years ago, took time after...
ORLEANS COUNTY, VT
chetekalert.com

Wisconsin offers early archery season hot spots

Trophy bucks hit the dirt every fall in Wisconsin with dozens of bruisers harvested in the opening weeks of the archery season. Because deer have not been pressured, early season archery hunting—from mid-September to early-October (before the annual youth gun hunt)—can offer great opportunities to arrow a wall-hanger or provide meat for the family.
WISCONSIN STATE
Frederick News-Post

Today's Sportsman: Autumn means salmon season in New York State

The Salmon River in New York is truly a unique fishing destination that attracts thousands of anglers from across the country each fall. Dave Keane, of Walkersville, understands why. “You would have to travel to Alaska to experience this kind of fishing,” he said. “Where else can you watch trophy-size...
WALKERSVILLE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Sports#School Shooting#Sportsman#Rocky Creek Outdoors Usa#Keen#Amateur Trap Association
whbc.com

Ohio’s Deer Archery Season Begins Saturday

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Deer season in Ohio begins on Saturday!. The deer archery season which is growing in popularity every year goes until February. Last year, nearly 47-percent of the 197,000 deer taken were harvested by those with a compound bow or crossbow. More deer are...
OHIO STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Top marksmen: Bad Axe officers earn first place at state shoot

A team of two officers from the Bad Axe Police Department earned a first-place trophy at the 2021 Michigan Police Pistol Match. Sgt. Mike Anderson and Officer Shawn Webber finished first in Class E at the marksmanship challenge held recently in Jackson. Classes are based on the number of officers in a department. The Bad Axe duo outshot a team from Newaygo County’s Grant Police Department.
BAD AXE, MI
Richmond.com

Richmond knife thrower among the world's best, has opened a knife and axe throwing facility in Scott's Addition

Among the signs of fall in Richmond: sweater wearing, pumpkin spice latte sipping, apple picking, and the latest addition — axe throwing. Indeed, the city’s axe-throwing scene is booming, and the latest, Shield N Sheath on Altamont Avenue in Scott’s Addition, joins a growing number of hatchet houses that allow patrons to get in touch with their wild side against a wooden target.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Denver

Parks And Wildlife Team Hikes Pikes Peak To Stock Unique Cutthroat Trout In Fishless Stream

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Colorado cutthroat trout with unique genetics are now swimming in waterways on Pikes Peak as Colorado Parks and Wildlife works to make sure a species rescued from a wildfire has a long future. A team headed by CPW aquatic biologist Cory Noble made a 5 mile round trip hike in cold, snowy weather on the northwest slope of Pikes Peak this week carrying fish in backpacks to put them into the North French Creek. Biologists and team hike Pikes Peak to stock Hayden cutthroat trout (credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife) “These are Colorado River cutthroat trout that were...
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
Hays Daily News

Hill City's Jack Creek Pumpkin Patch offers more fall activities

As the fall season progresses into full swing, people are ready to look for pumpkins and corn mazes. The Jack Creek Pumpkin Patch, owned by Saundra and Steve Nickelson of Jack Creek Salvage, has fielded more and more attention since its opening four years ago. Located six miles south of...
HILL CITY, KS
hopkintonindependent.com

Archery, etiquette, etc.: Parks & Rec offers wider variety of activities

Thanks to a fast-growing population and an increasingly diverse populace, the Hopkinton Parks & Recreation Department has been pushed to expand its offerings to residents well beyond those traditionally associated with the office. In addition to youth sports like baseball, soccer, basketball and lacrosse, recent programs include an etiquette workshop...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy