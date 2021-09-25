SPORTSMAN'S GUIDE | Rocky Creek offers shooting sports, archery, axe throwing From Staff Reports
Rocky Creek Outdoors USA is a place where shooters of various kinds can practice and compete in recreational shooting sports. "This range was established to encourage shooting sports," said Lance Keen, director of operations. "We especially highlight shooting clays, five-stand, trap and skeet. In addition, we have shooting lanes for rifle and pistol. We also have archery ranges. We even feature axe throwing."www.texarkanagazette.com
