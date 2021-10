Jazyiah Johnson is the 2021 Tift County High homecoming queen. Becky Taylor | The Tifton Gazette

TIFTON — Jazyiah Johnson was named Tift County homecoming queen Friday night in a ceremony at halftime of the football game at Brodie Field.

Johnson was crowned by 2020 queen, Mae Mae Collins, and Tift County High School Principal Dr. Chad Stone.

Second runner-up was Calli Spikes and first runner-up went to Paige Hill.