Maine woman accused of calling in bomb threats so boyfriend could leave work

Bomb threat: A Maine woman is accused of calling in two bomb threats so her boyfriend could leave work on Thursday. (Somerset County Sheriff's Office)

PITTSFIELD, Maine — A Maine woman is accused of calling in two separate bomb threats so her boyfriend could leave his workplace to spend more time with her, authorities said.

Kayla Marie Blake, 33, of Etna, was arrested Thursday and charged with one felony count of terrorizing, according to Somerset County online booking records. Blake’s bail was set at $1,500, according to the Portland Press Herald.

Pittsfield Police Chief Harold “Pete” Bickmore said the first threat was made around 9 a.m. EDT Thursday when a woman called Maine State Police and said she was going to place a bomb at Puritan Medical Products in Pittsfield, the newspaper reported. According to Bickmore, the same woman called two hours later and said she intended to place four pipe bombs near the plant.

Puritan Medical Products has two manufacturing sites in Pittsfield that produce swabs for medical use, primarily for COVID-19 tests, the Press Herald reported.

Blake allegedly told police she made the threats because she wanted to see her boyfriend, who was working at one of the plants, the Bangor Daily News reported.

Both plants were evacuated, Kristy Rizzitello, director of human resources for Puritan, told the Press Herald. The evacuations affected 400 employees, Rizzitello told the newspaper.

Employees were able to return to work Friday, the Press Herald reported.

