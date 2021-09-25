CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Dortmund slumps to defeat at Gladbach without Haaland, Reus

By CIARÁN FAHEY
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uOcXm_0c7xk0Ix00
1 of 15

BERLIN (AP) — No Erling Haaland, no Marco Reus.

Borussia Mönchengladbach highlighted Borussia Dortmund’s reliance on its two star players as it dealt its Bundesliga rival a 1-0 defeat in former Gladbach coach Marco Rose’s return on Saturday.

Dortmund was without top-scoring forward Haaland due to what it said were “muscular problems” and captain Reus because of a knee injury. Haaland was directly involved in 11 goals from Dortmund’s first five Bundesliga games, while Reus set up four and scored one.

The visitors found they couldn’t be replaced, though Mahmoud Dahoud’s first-half sending off also hampered efforts at a comeback.

“Many, many others were missing, too,” Dortmund captain Mats Hummels said. “You could tell that we were lacking that cutting edge. Without Julian (Brandt), Without Gio (Reyna).”

Gladbach fans provided a heated atmosphere for Rose on his first return to the club since his acrimonious switch between the teams. They displayed a banner accusing their former hero of having feigned his identification with the club and making “false promises.”

Denis Zakaria’s 37th-minute goal was enough for Gladbach’s second win in six games to ease the pressure on Rose’s successor, Adi Hütter.

It was clear from the beginning that not only three points were at stake, with a flare-up inside the first minute between former Dortmund player Jonas Hofmann and Jude Bellingham.

The first half was a hard-fought battle with few chances at either end, and a fortunate goal for Zakaria.

Raphaël Guerreiro could only half-clear Lars Stindl’s cross, and Zakaria profited from a kind deflection off Bellingham before he fired past Swiss compatriot Gregor Kobel in the Dortmund goal.

It got worse for Dortmund three minutes later when Dahoud caught American defender Joe Scally with a late challenge and was shown a second yellow card for his reaction when referee Deniz Aytekin blew for the foul.

“For me it was about a lack of respect,” Aytekin said.

Kobel kept Gladbach at bay in the second half, though Thorgan Hazard almost claimed a late equalizer when he headed over in injury time.

LEIPZIG COMES THROUGH FOR MARSCH

American coach Jesse Marsch wasn’t worried when Leipzig lost three and won only one of its opening five Bundesliga games. Marsch said it was just a matter of time before the results followed.

That wait ended Saturday when Leipzig humiliated Hertha Berlin 6-0 to finally relieve the pressure after starting the season against several tough rivals. Marsch’s team lost against Mainz, Wolfsburg and Bayern Munich in the league, before it was humbled in a 6-3 loss at Manchester City in the Champions League.

“I always believed in the team and stayed optimistic,” Marsch said. “But it’s easy to stay optimistic when you have so much quality in the team. It wasn’t an optimal start to the season but we simply kept working. We’re not yet done, but today we showed how well we can play.”

Christopher Nkunku chipped the ball over the Hertha goalkeeper in the 16th minute, then set up Yussuf Poulsen for Leipzig’s second in the 23rd. Lukas Klostermann had a goal ruled out as Leipzig racked up nine efforts to the visitors’ one before Nordi Mukiele made it 3-0 in first-half injury time.

There was no letup for Hertha as Emil Forsberg converted a penalty on the hour mark, and Nkunku scored from a free kick in the 70th. Amadou Haidara completed the rout seven minutes later.

The win will have reduced the pressure on Marsch and dumped it on Hertha counterpart Pál Dárdai, who has already faced criticism from within his club this season.

Leipzig said American midfielder Tyler Adams missed the match with a muscle issue.

YOUNG STAR

Florian Wirtz’ second-half strike was enough for Bayer Leverkusen to beat Mainz 1-0. It also ensured that Wirtz became the youngest player — at 18 years, 145 days — to reach 10 goals in the Bundesliga. He takes the record from Lukas Podolski, who had reached 10 goals for Cologne at 18 years, 363 days, on May 22, 2004.

Cologne drew at Eintracht Frankfurt 1-1 in a game marred by injuries, Hoffenheim came from behind to defeat Wolfsburg 3-1 for the visitors’ first defeat, and Kevin Behrens scored in the 88th to give Union Berlin a late 1-0 win over Arminia Bielefeld.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP

Comments / 0

Related
fearthewall.com

The Daily Bee: Borussia Dortmund Maintain Hope of Keeping Erling Haaland

We are all aware that Erling Haaland’s time at BVB will be over sooner rather than later, but there might be some slim chance that sooner doesn’t have to be the end of this season. SPORT1 reporter Patrick Berger has been talking about Borussia Dortmund’s plans for Erling Haaland on his podcast, The Dortmund Week, and it’s clear that BVB haven’t given up on the possibility of keeping Haaland at the club in the future.
SOCCER
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Haaland scores 2 as Dortmund survives Union Berlin fightback

BERLIN (AP) — Erling Haaland scored twice as Borussia Dortmund emerged with a hard-fought 4-2 win over Union Berlin in the Bundesliga on Sunday. The 21-year-old Norwegian grabbed Dortmund’s second goal in the 24th minute and secured the result in the 83rd just after Union scored for what looked like a nervy finale.
SOCCER
Tribal Football

McManaman questions Liverpool link for Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland

Liverpool hero Steve McManaman can't see the club moving for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland. Despite Haaland only joining Dortmund from RB Salzburg in January 2020, he's already tipped to depart next summer as top European clubs circle. "Do I believe Liverpool will be in the race to sign Erling...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mats Hummels
Person
Marco Reus
Person
Thorgan Hazard
Person
Erling Haaland
Person
Amadou Haidara
Person
Florian Wirtz
Person
Raphaël Guerreiro
Person
Denis Zakaria
Person
Mahmoud Dahoud
Person
Lukas Podolski
Person
Lars Stindl
Person
Adi Hütter
Person
Jesse Marsch
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund see Man Utd striker Martial as Haaland replacement

Borussia Dortmund are watching closely Anthony Martial's situation at Manchester United. Sport1 says Martial is among the list of Borussia Dortmund targets to replace Erling Haaland if he is to leave the German club this summer - but the Manchester United striker is deemed too expensive at present. Martial finds...
SOCCER
The Associated Press

Dortmund beats Sporting Lisbon despite missing Haaland

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Donyell Malen scored the winner as injury-hit Borussia Dortmund beat Sporting Lisbon 1-0 on Tuesday to strengthen its bid to qualify from its Champions League group. Dortmund began the game without star striker Erling Haaland, who watched from the stands with a muscle problem, and other...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#Borussia Dortmund#Hummels#Swiss#American
Tribal Football

Borussia Dortmund upset Raiola with Haaland stand

Borussia Dortmund have upset agent Mino Raiola over their plans for Erling Haaland. Dortmund have opted against striking an agreement with Haaland that will allow him to leave the German club this summer, says the Mirror. The Bundesliga side are desperate to keep hold of their prized asset beyond this...
SOCCER
World Soccer Talk

Brandt seals Dortmund win over Augsburg despite Haaland absence

Berlin (AFP) – Borussia Dortmund proved Saturday they can win in the Bundesliga without injured star striker Erling Braut Haaland by grabbing a 2-1 victory at home to Augsburg. With Haaland again in the stands at Signal Iduna Park having also missed Tuesday’s Champions League win over Sporting Lisbon with...
SOCCER
AFP

Barcelona thumped and Chelsea beaten as Ronaldo rescues Man Utd

Barcelona plunged even further into crisis on Wednesday with a thumping Champions League defeat at Benfica while holders Chelsea were beaten by Juventus but Cristiano Ronaldo grabbed a precious last-gasp winner for Manchester United. Barcelona's defeat leaves Koeman -- who took Benfica to the Champions League quarter-finals in 2006 -- in an even more fragile position.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Borussia Dortmund F.C.
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Independent

Ronald Koeman says Barcelona departure rumours are ‘true’

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman says the rumours he is going to be sacked are likely “true” amid a crisis at the Catalan club.Barca have had their worst ever start to the Champions League following defeats by Bayern Munich and Benfica, and they sit in sixth in the La Liga after three wins and three draws.Koeman faced similar rumours of being fired last season but remained in charge of the side, but this time he doesn’t seem so confident he will stay in the post.He said on Friday: “The club have said nothing to me. I’ve learned that the president was...
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Kane revels in bonus Tottenham hat-trick against NS Mura

Harry Kane said his hat-trick from the bench in Tottenham’s 5-1 Europa Conference League win over NS Mura came as a bonus.The England captain struck the 13th treble of his Spurs career after coming on just before the hour-mark against the Slovenian outfit.The hosts were winning 2-1 at the time after goals inside the first eight minutes from Dele Alli and Giovani Lo Celso and Kane’s cameo settled matters.Having failed to find the back of the net so far in five Premier League outings and looking well below his best, his quickfire treble could prove a timely boost.“Every striker wants...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Brentford manager Thomas Frank backs Ivan Toney to get in the England squad

Brentford manager Thomas Frank is “convinced” that Gareth Southgate has his eye on Ivan Toney as a potential future member of the England squad.The 25-year-old was born in Northampton but is eligible to play for Jamaica and St Vincent through his parents’ heritage.Southgate recalled Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins for the World Cup qualifiers against Hungary and Andorra, but Toney has two goals and two assists from the opening six Premier League matches.“If Ivan continues to perform as he’s done so far I think he will definitely be in there,” Frank said.“I think Gareth is already looking at him, and I...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool team news LIVE: Press conference updates as Jurgen Klopp speaks ahead of Man City clash

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp described Manchester City as the best team in Europe and said his side would have to defend superbly in Sunday’s clash between the top two teams in the Premier League.Liverpool are the only unbeaten team left in the league and are top of the standings with 14 points, one point above Pep Guardiola’s City.Klopp said City would be looking to hit back after their midweek Champions League loss at Paris St Germain, adding that the contest at Anfield -- where Liverpool lost 4-1 in last season’s fixture -- would be a “complex football challenge”.“We have to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Mikel Arteta welcomes pressure to deliver success as Arsenal upturn gathers pace

Mikel Arteta feels it is right that every Arsenal defeat should be viewed as a crisis – with the Gunners boss determined to keep things moving forward in a positive direction this season.Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham 3-1 on Sunday to record a third straight Premier League win, although it was at a cost with midfielder Granit Xhaka facing up to three months on the sidelines with a knee problem.The mood around the club is now the polar opposite to a month ago, when three successive defeats in their opening league games again saw questions raised over the direction...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

593K+
Followers
323K+
Post
279M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy