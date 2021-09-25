CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

Haiti's leader: Migration won't end unless inequality does

By JENNIFER PELTZ
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rqwtD_0c7xjlXw00
UN General Assembly Haiti In this photo taken from video, Ariel Henry, Prime Minister of Haiti, remotely addresses the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly in a pre-recorded message, Saturday Sept. 25, 2021 at UN headquarters. (UN Web TV via AP) (United Nations)

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Amid an outcry over the U.S. treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers, the beleaguered island country's embattled prime minister pointedly said Saturday that inequalities and conflict drive migration. But he stopped short of directly criticizing Washington over the issue.

“We do not wish to challenge the right of a sovereign state to control the entry borders into its territory, or to send back to the country of origin those who enter a country illegally,” Prime Minister Ariel Henry said in a video speech to the U.N. General Assembly's annual meeting of world leaders.

But “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict,” he added, urging the international community to move fast to improve living conditions in the countries that refugees are leaving for political or economic reasons.

“Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said.

Henry spoke as his country reels from its president's assassination, an earthquake and the migration crisis — all in the last three months. His government is facing increasing turmoil with presidential and legislative elections set for Nov. 7.

Confusion about U.S. immigration policies and misinformation on social media propelled thousands of Haitians to the U.S. southern border in recent months. A massive migrant camp — largely made up of Haitians, many of whom had been in Mexico or other Latin American countries for years — sprouted in the town of Del Rio, Texas, peaking last week at over 14,000 people hoping to gain entry to the U.S.

Images of U.S. border patrol agents using horses to block and move migrants sparked outrage, the resignation of the U.S. special envoy to Haiti, and an ongoing investigation. President Joe Biden called the agents' tactics "horrible," "dangerous" and "wrong."

The camp has now been cleared. Some people have been deported; about 12,400 migrants have been allowed into the U.S., at least temporarily, to pursue their claims to stay, Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said.

Henry noted that the images “shocked many people,” but he didn't specifically say more about how the United States handled the situation. He noted, however, that "many countries which are prosperous today have been built through successive waves of migrants and refugees.”

Haiti, the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country, has long struggled with political instability, violence, natural disasters and environmental crisis.

But this summer's series of blows has been especially difficult for the Caribbean island nation as it also contends with the coronavirus pandemic. Fewer than 1 in 100 of its people have had at least one dose of a vaccine.

President Jovenel Moïse was assassinated July 7. Little over a month later, a 7.2-magnitude earthquake killed over 2,200 people, injured more than 12,000 and destroyed nearly 53,000 homes, according to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency. Nearly 350 people are still missing, Henry said.

This month, Haiti’s now-former chief prosecutor asked a judge to charge Henry in Moïse’s assassination. The prosecutor said the prime minister spoke to a key suspect twice in the hours after the killing; Henry's office says he got lots of calls and didn't take them all.

Henry fired the prosecutor and the justice minister last week. Another top official resigned, accusing the prime minister of trying to obstruct justice. Henry told the General Assembly he is striving to bring the culprits to justice, and he asked for "mutual legal assistance" to do so.

More than 40 suspects have been arrested, including 18 Colombian ex-soldiers. Bogotá has said most of them were duped, unaware of the actual nature of an operation devised in Florida and Haiti.

Moïse had faced protests over his leadership and tenure. He and opposition leaders disputed whether his term had legally ended this past February. He tapped Henry to become prime minister, but Henry didn't assume the office until shortly after the president's killing.

Henry said Saturday that he had set out to return the country “to normal functioning of democratic institutions” and hold “credible, transparent and inclusive general elections” as soon as possible.

Ahead of the vote, some politicians are aligning themselves with Henry, while others are breaking away.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US official in Haiti apologizes for treatment of migrants

A top U.S. official on Friday apologized for how Haitian migrants were treated along the U.S.-Mexico border, saying it’s not how border officials or the Department of Homeland Security behave.The comments from Juan Gonzalez, the U.S. National Security Council’s senior director for the Western Hemisphere came during a two-day official visit to Haiti to talk with local leaders about migration and other issues.“I want to say that it was an injustice, that it was wrong,” he said. “The proud people of Haiti and any migrant deserve to be treated with dignity.”The U.S. government recently came under fire for...
IMMIGRATION
New York Post

Trump calls US ‘humiliated’ after Afghanistan, Haitian migrants crisis

​Former President ​Donald Trump on Monday seized on the Homeland Security secretary’s admission that more than 12,000 Haitian migrants had been released into the US and the Biden administration’s bungled military withdrawal from Afghanistan to say “we are a Nation humiliated like never before.”. ​”​All 17,000 illegal immigrants who entered...
POTUS
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
WORLD
The Independent

Biden admin slams Haiti special envoy for lying about resignation, claims he didn’t flag migration concerns

State Department spokesperson Ned Price has slammed Haiti Special Envoy Daniel Foote for supposedly lying in his resignation letter and for not properly raising his concerns about migrants leaving the country amid multiple crises. “There have been multiple senior-level policy conversations on Haiti, where all proposals, including those led by Special Envoy Foote, were fully considered in a rigorous and transparent policy process,” Mr Price said in a statement to The Independent. “Some of those proposals were determined to be harmful to our commitment to the promotion of democracy in Haiti and were rejected during the policy process. For...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
Miami Herald

Letter: U.S. policy is the root of Haiti’s migration problems

The solution to the Haitian migrant crisis has been in front of President Joe Biden, but he refuses to see it. He’s returning Haitians from the Mexico border and the high seas to a nation in institutional collapse because of years of a proactively heavy-handed American policy. This policy installed...
IMMIGRATION
MSNBC

Trump sued her, she won

Omarosa Manigault Newman explains how she beat Donald Trump in court and why it could be a nightmare for him.Oct. 2, 2021.
POTUS
saintpaulrepublicans.us

Whistleblowers, Scientists who Disagree with the Science of The Virus & the Vaccines Effectiveness

Disclaimer: Usually I put this at the bottom of the article, but to make it clear the opinions of the Videos are theirs only. I’m just providing them the opportunity to help you inform yourself about your health. Those politicians out there to include Joe Biden and all the 2020 Democratic Presidential Candidates scoffed at the Vaccine President Trump was working on. They said it would take 5 years to perfect it through trials but now they are pushing that same vaccine on the population to the point of violating your civil rights and proposing to put you in an internment camp and seizing your property if you refuse. It seems I went to bed one day in the Land of the Free and Home of the Brave and woke up in Nazi Germany. Readers, watch the videos and decide on your own without threats what to do about your health, remember the Democrats like to say, “My Body, My Choice?” Well tell them that when you choose to openly resist, or get the jab it’s your life. ~~ Publius Jr.
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jovenel Moïse
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
Rebel Yell

Israeli government puts pressure on people vaccinated twice |

Tel Aviv (dpa) – Due to the high number of infections, the Israeli government is increasing pressure on people who were vaccinated twice during the Corona crisis: from Sunday, the so-called Green Pass, which facilitates access to public life, does not apply until six months after the second vaccination. Thereafter,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inequalities#United Nations#U S Immigration#Caribbean Island#Ap#Haitians#Latin American
Fox News

Rapper Pitbull says 'f--- you' to critics of America, tells them to go to Cuba

Rap star Pitbull celebrated patriotism during a concert, and slammed critics of the United States for not appreciating the country. "To whoever the f--- doesn't like the United States of America, may God bless you, but f--- you at the same time," the rap star, who is first generation Cuban-American, said on a concert stage in a video making the rounds on social media.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
WLNS

North Korea threatens top UN body after an emergency meeting

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has warned the U.N. Security Council against criticizing the isolated country’s missile program, in a statement Sunday that included unspecified threats against the international body. During an emergency closed-door meeting of the top U.N. body Friday, France circulated a proposed statement that expresses concern over North Korea’s missile […]
WORLD
AFP

US charges Canadian who narrated Islamic State videos

A Canadian jihadist who fought for the Islamic State group and narrated violent propaganda videos has been taken into custody by the United States and charged, the Justice Department said Saturday. He allegedly served as a lead translator in Islamic State propaganda production and as the English-speaking narrator on two violent recruitment videos.
U.S. POLITICS
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
43K+
Followers
65K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy