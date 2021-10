Here's what Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley had to say during Monday's press conference. Evaluating Justin Herbert's play in the first two games. "That guy gave us a real chance in the game. These penalties don't express themselves. This is going to be a monster 400-yard day. The plays he was making with fourth and pressure yesterday and the type of throws that were happening on that field, I felt like he was the best player on the field."

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO