PORTLAND, Ore. — Tobias Read, a Democrat who has served as the Oregon State Treasurer since 2017, announced Monday that he'll run for governor in 2022. "I'm running for governor because I believe it’s going to take steady leadership to help us move beyond this pandemic and start building a better future," Read said in a news release announcing his intention to enter the Democratic primary for governor. "We need to stop lurching from one crisis to the next and lay out a vision for where to take Oregon, not just next year, but for the next generation. My approach is simple: I’ll measure Oregon’s progress by how well our kids are doing."

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO