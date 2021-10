Tesla has been named in a lawsuit that was filed seven months after an accident that is claimed to have injured five police officers in Splendora, Montgomery County, Texas. The officers, through the Buzbee Law Firm and Muery & Ferrell PC, allege that Tesla has not done enough to address fundamental flaws in its “Autopilot” advanced driver assistance system. The suit states that the five officers were injured while they were performing a drug search on a vehicle they had stopped on the side of the Eastex Freeway and claims that all were badly injured.

