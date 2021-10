Now is the season of deep content; at least it is if you love the outdoors. Britain may look small on a world map compared with the United States with its legendary fall colour, but it is farther north and longer than people think. While we wait to discover when we can travel to the US once more, autumn is bringing out magical changes across our wondrous woodlands. Where else was New England named after, if not our own fair shores?

LIFESTYLE ・ 13 HOURS AGO