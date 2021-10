Chelsea maintained their unbeaten start to the Premier League season with a convincing 3-0 win over London rivals Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.Manager Thomas Tuchel made a tactical switch at half-time by bringing Mason Mount off for N’Golo Kante, shifting the momentum of the game towards the visitors.Thiago Silva opened the scoring four minutes into the second half with a powerful header from a corner.And Kante doubled Chelsea’s advantage before the hour mark, firing his effort off the helpless Eric Dier and past Hugo Lloris. Antonio Rudiger then made it three in added time with a smart finish from...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO