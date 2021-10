This is my first year as a football parent. My son has played soccer in the Bossier City youth league for a couple of years, but he gained a lot of mass over the summer and is one of the biggest kids in his grade. One of the coaches from his school encouraged him to join, and he went all in. Seeing him push people around with little resistance (he plays defensive line) fills him with a sense of accomplishment and me with a lot of pride.

