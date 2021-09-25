These ‘Children’s Books’ Definitely Weren’t Made for Children

The Walla Walla Public Library theme for September is Hispanic Heritage Month. This week’s adult feature is fiction: “Big Familia," by Tomas Moniz. "Moniz's first novel, 'Big Familia,' captures the joys and uncertainties of family life in modern-day Berkeley. Published by Acre through the University of Cincinnati, it's a sharply observed exploration of empty nesting, gentrification, and intercultural intimacy. . . . 'Big Familia' doesn't dish out big, steaming heaps of drama. Rather, it recounts the smaller moments where a few ill-chosen words can have far-reaching repercussions, such as filling out financial-aid applications with a former spouse or dealing with lacy underwear left on the bathroom floor. Juan wants to be a better parent, lover and son, but isn't sure how. His miscalculations about romantic and familial love give the book a bittersweet undertone that mixes well with the narrative as a whole. — East Bay Express.

