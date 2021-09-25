Midnight Mass Ending Explained
This article contains spoilers for Midnight Mass. Ending a horror story is hard. Perhaps no one knows that better than Mike Flanagan, the writer-director behind horror hits like Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. After observing the occasional less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the endings of some of his other projects, Flanagan decided to end his latest, Netflix series Midnight Mass, on his own terms.www.denofgeek.com
Comments / 0