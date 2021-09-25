CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Midnight Mass Ending Explained

By Alec Bojalad
Den of Geek
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis article contains spoilers for Midnight Mass. Ending a horror story is hard. Perhaps no one knows that better than Mike Flanagan, the writer-director behind horror hits like Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Hill House, and The Haunting of Bly Manor. After observing the occasional less-than-enthusiastic reaction to the endings of some of his other projects, Flanagan decided to end his latest, Netflix series Midnight Mass, on his own terms.

www.denofgeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
TV & VIDEOS
/Film

The 15 Scariest Horror Movies On Hulu Right Now

Like most streaming services, Hulu is not the place to go if you're looking for older movies. Its 20th century horror selection is limited, at best. However, its selection of recent horror films (especially the smaller, independent films from the likes of Neon and IFC) is excellent. Hulu is also a great home for women-directed horror films, including "The Other Lamb," "Sea Fever," "Little Joe" and "Saint Maud" (to name some of the best ones).
TV & VIDEOS
Elite Daily

There's A Haunting Easter Egg You Probs Missed In Midnight Mass

While it may be a long wait for a potential third season of Netflix’s Haunting series, fans of Mike Flanagan’s terrifying tales have a new horrific tale to help satisfy their spooky cravings. Midnight Mass technically isn’t a part of the Haunting of Hill House or Haunting of Bly Manor stories, but a ton of familiar faces from those two shows do pop up in Flanagan’s latest release. Most of the Haunting actors’ roles in the new show are obvious, but Carla Gugino’s Midnight Mass cameo is a Haunting easter egg that even superfans might not catch.
TV SERIES
purewow.com

‘Haunting of Hill House’ Fans Will Love the Thrilling New #2 Show on Netflix, ‘Midnight Mass’

Are you a sucker for mind-bending streaming options that provide in countless jump-scares (and sleepless nights)? Well, you’re in luck. Netflix released an all-new horror series last week, titled Midnight Mass. The seven-episode show is created by Mike Flanagan, who’s the mastermind behind The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. (Say no more…)
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Annabeth Gish
Person
Hamish Linklater
Person
Rahul Kohli
FanSided

Midnight Mass review: Faith, hope and horror

Midnight Mass is another Mike Flanagan project that will make its debut on Netflix, and it ranks up there with The Haunting of Hill House. In my humble opinion, Flanagan is the best creator in modern horror, and Midnight Mass just makes that even more evident. Horror fans who don’t dig slow burns need to stick it out because the payoff is incredibly satisfying.
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

In ‘Midnight Mass,’ who is Father Paul and what is the Angel?

In ‘Midnight Mass,’ who is Father Paul and what is the Angel?. Mike Flanagan’s third horror limited series for Netflix, Midnight Mass, follows the success of The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. The show is set on the small, isolated Crockett Island, and it follows...
TV & VIDEOS
IGN

Netflix's Midnight Mass: Season 1 Review

This is an advanced spoiler-free review of Midnight Mass. The miniseries will make its global debut on Netflix on Friday, Sept. 24, 2021. Acclaimed Doctor Sleep and Haunting of Hill House writer/director Mike Flanagan takes a break from adapting popular horror novels to create his own terrifying work of art in Netflix's seven-part limited series, Midnight Mass. Released from the creative shackles of adapting other people's stories, Flanagan has crafted his most profound, personal, and haunting work yet. With some episodes running more than 65 minutes, there are times when Midnight Mass can feel a bit long in the tooth; however, Flanagan justifies his creative indulgence with a wonderfully bonkers final three episodes that left me breathless.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian
Phoenixville News

Kate Siegel on How ‘Midnight Mass’ Tackles ‘Faith vs. Fanaticism’

An isolated island falls prey to evils both human and unholy in the genuinely scary horror drama, Midnight Mass, written and directed by Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor). The seven-part tale opens with prodigal son Riley Flynn (Friday Night Lights alum Zach...
RELIGION
Collider

'Midnight Mass': Hamish Linklater Details His Character's End Goal

[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the finale of Midnight Mass.]There’s a lot of exciting casting choices out there, but it feels as though it doesn’t get much better than pairing an actor like Hamish Linklater with a role like Monsignor John Pruitt in Midnight Mass. The character gives him the opportunity to deliver one show-stopping speech after the next, make the absolute most of his chemistry with the majority of the main ensemble and also dig into the complexity of what the Monsignor is really after.
TV SERIES
Collider

'Midnight Mass' Star Kate Siegel Explains How She Met Mike Flanagan and Why Her Acting Changed Forever That Day

I’ve been a massive fan of Kate Siegel’s since 2016's Hush and that enthusiasm for her talent has only grown since the release of The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and now Midnight Mass. Given how much I admire her work, it was the ultimate treat to have Siegel on Collider Ladies Night to learn more about how she got started in the industry and how her craft evolved from project to project.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Saint Patrick's Day
NewsBreak
World War II
Paste Magazine

Is Midnight Mass Scary? A Horror Guide for Chickens

Some of us are chickens, ok? And we can’t handle horror. But sometimes a horror series comes out that everyone is talking about, and we’re curious. Can I handle it? Is it psychologically creepy or is there gore? Both? How much?. So for the easily spooked out there, of which...
PETS
Decider

‘Midnight Mass’ Episode 3 Recap: The Blood Is the Life

There’s something extraordinary about the third episode of Midnight Mass—and no, I don’t mean the ending. It’s the performance of Hamish Linklater as “Father Paul Hill,” the…villain of the piece? Or the hero? Or just some poor deluded sap who’s about as wrong as wrong can be about the horror he’s unearthed?
TV SERIES
washingtonnewsday.com

Is Riley Flynn in ‘Midnight Mass’ Really Dead? .

Is Riley Flynn in ‘Midnight Mass’ Really Dead? . Riley Flynn, out of all the characters in Midnight Mass, faces the most difficult challenges and sufferings. After killing a young woman in a drunk-driving accident, the former businessman, played by Zach Gilford, is sentenced to four years in jail, which he serves before returning to Crockett Island.
ENTERTAINMENT
gizmostory.com

Midnight Mass Season 2: Why We Think There Will Never be Season 2 of Midnight Mass?

Midnight Mass is a great action-packed show which shows blends of heart-touching emotional elements and unusual overwhelming experiences that make the series worth a watch. It was premiered in September 2021 and has completed one season of its release. Much to the discomfort of the fans that it has won in almost no time, data has it that it is a limited series and will not be having any more seasons ahead.
TV SERIES
Elite Daily

The Midnight Mass Finale Could Set Up A Season 2 With More Religious Carnage

The sun may have set on Crockett Island, but that may not mean the end for Midnight Mass. Netflix’s bloody new horror series ended with a ton of destruction, heartbreaking moments, and a heaping helping of supernatural spookiness. But after finishing the series, fans are left to wonder what might be next. Will Midnight Mass follow in the footsteps of its sister Haunting series and become an anthology, or could it get a true second season picking up where Season 1 left off? To answer the question of will there be a Season 2, we need to first explain that Midnight Mass ending, because a lot happened real fast.
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy