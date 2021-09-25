CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mali asked private Russian military firm for help against insurgents – IFX

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Mali has asked a private Russian military company to help to fight against insurgents, the Interfax news agency reported on Saturday, citing Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov. The Russian government has nothing to do with this cooperation, RIA news agency quoted Lavrov as saying. European Union ties...

