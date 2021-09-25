Gwyneth Paltrow Launches New Hair Serum + More Beauty News You Missed This Week

Including a gel mask from Michelle Obama's facialist, a new Dermalogica daily exfoliating cleanser and the re-launch of an iconic body butter. GP sat down with her assistant Kevin on Goop’s Instagram this week to dish on some of her most notable hair looks, including that his-and-hers haircut she shared with Brad Pitt. And yes, they did go to the same hairstylist. And yes, it was celebrity hair mastermind Chris MacMillan (who just happened to also cut Jennifer Aniston’s fame-making layered look on Friends right before she met Pitt. Hmm.) Like any celeb who’s let their hair be a punching bag for their director’s whims, Paltrow says she has suffered major hair damage and as a result, created the new GOOPGLOW Restore + Shine Hair Serum with mega-hydrators such as squalene, sea buckthorn and monoi oils. Plus, instead of worrying about greasing up your freshly-washed hair with yet another product, you can drip this mask-like oil on dry hair, let it sit for 20 minutes, and then shampoo as usual.