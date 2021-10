A Pullman man has been arrested for allegedly pulling a knife while a bouncer was trying to kick him out of a downtown bar. Pullman Police were called to Pauly’s Bar and Grill just after midnight early Saturday morning. Staff at the bar told officers that they repeatedly told 29-year-old John Hogenson to leave the bar. As the bouncer tried to remove Hogenson from the bar, he allegedly pulled out a box knife. The bouncer suffered a cut on his hand while trying to get the knife away from Hogenson. Staff then kept him at the bar until officers arrived. Hogenson was arrested for felony 2nd degree assault and 1st degree burglary. Officers say that he resisted arrest.

