How to Watch Pac-12 Network For Free: Utah/Washington State, UCLA/Stanford, Cal/Washington
For Pac-12 fans without cable, Pac-12 Network is one of the harder channels to get to stream exclusive games. Fortunately, this weekend it will be a little easier. From 9/22 – 9/25, Sling TV subscribers can watch all their favorite Pac-12 action streaming exclusively on Pac-12 Network this weekend for no extra charge. For a limited time, you can get Sling for just $10 for your first month, including Pac-12 Network & NFL RedZone this weekend.thestreamable.com
Comments / 0