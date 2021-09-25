Police: Search continues for suspect in fatal Kan. shooting

KANSAS CITY (AP) — Two juveniles have been charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teenagers in Kansas City, police said Friday. The juveniles, who are 15 and 17, were each charged with two counts of murder and two counts of armed criminal action in the deaths of Dominik Simmons and Dominique Nelson, who were both 15 when they were killed, The Kansas City Star reported.

