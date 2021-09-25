CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Search continues for suspect in fatal Kan. shooting

 8 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal shooting made an arrest and continue asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. On Sept. 17, Lawrence Police, with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero on a requested charge of first-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, according to police department spokesperson Patrick Compton.

Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

Great Bend, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

