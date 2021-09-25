CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShadowDragon is a social media surveillance tool used by companies and law enforcement

By Alex Hernandez
techaeris.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI think we can all agree that technology and the internet have come a long way in a short time. Anything and everything is at our fingertips in a matter of seconds. Information, services, and social connections are within reach at the click of a button. While most of us are going about our mundane lives on the internet, some use it for nefarious purposes, and law enforcement utilizes ShadowDragon to surveil the internet.

