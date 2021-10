Harry Lambert has told the story of how he met Harris Reed countless times. “I feel like I say it with no emotion now,” he tells Vogue. But listening to the pair finish one another’s sentences during a snatched moment at London Fashion Week, the energy between them is electric. This is a partnership that has seen both their work (Harry’s styling; Harris’s demi-couture) appear on the world stage, quite literally, in Harry Styles’s tour wardrobes. But more important than the celebrities they dress, theirs is a creative, nurturing collaboration that encourages them both to do what they do best: create fashion moments without borders or labels. Their latest project? The Harris Reed X Missoma collection.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 10 DAYS AGO