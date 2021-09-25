CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William and David Attenborough to present climate change documentary

By Celebretainment
Webster County Citizen
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and David Attenborough will present a new TV show about climate change. The 39-year-old royal and the 95-year-old broadcaster will co-present documentary 'The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet', which will focus on pioneers who have been working on innovative solutions to climate issues. In a trailer for the...

www.webstercountycitizen.com

