Salmonella outbreak from unidentified source expands to 29 states; CDC says strain found in takeout container

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 8 days ago
(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recorded a “significant” number of new infections amid a multi-state outbreak of salmonella stemming from an unknown food source. At least 279 infections have been linked to the strain observed in the outbreak, 26 of which have required hospitalization, according...

