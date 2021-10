The subject line of the 2014 email was "Thank you -- from a former interviewee." The note began: "You might not remember …" Sixteen years earlier back in 1998, I worked with photographer Mark Welsh to chronicle the journey of 8-year-old Lisa Mongillo of Arlington Heights. She had battled acute lymphocytic leukemia for more than a third of her life; she fought through years of chemo, 18 spinal taps and long days -- and weeks -- in the hospital. She endured a dangerous fungal infection and, at one point, heart failure.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO