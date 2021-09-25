CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

One of Illinois Least Favorite Candies Gets an Air Fryer Glow Up

By Steve Shannon
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You may not like eating a handful of candy corn from out of a candy dish, but deep fried candy corn may change your opinion on much-disliked candy. When it comes to eating 'Fair Food', we will try just about anything if it's deep fried. There's just something irresistible about...

newstalk1280.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

This Beloved Little Debbie Snack Has Just Been Recalled

Little Debbie is one of the most beloved snack food companies in the U.S., with fans of the brand going wild for everything from the company's Zebra Cakes to its Honey Buns. However, there's one treat from the iconic brand that fans may want to steer clear of for the time being now that the U.S Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced its recall. Read on to find out if your favorite dessert is affected.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
EatThis

We Tried 6 Store-Bought Rotisserie Chickens & This Is the Best

It sounds counterintuitive to go into a supermarket to buy ingredients to cook with, only to emerge with a ready-cooked entree. But you know what? We're tired. When you can have dinner hot and ready on the table before the groceries are even put away—and for just a few bucks—a rotisserie chicken is a no-brainer.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mental_Floss

What the Color of the Tag on Your Bread Bag Really Means

Many shoppers check the price tag, nutrition label, and ingredients list on a grocery item before tossing it in their shopping cart. When you're browsing the bakery section of your supermarket, there's one more part of the package worth checking: The color of the tag cinching the bread bag. According to Reader's Digest, this piece of plastic can tell you whether a loaf is freshly baked or past its prime.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Candy Corn#Air Fryer#Glow Up#Food Drink#Fair Food
knuj.net

Chicken Casserole

The original old family recipe for this chicken casserole called for the sauce to be made from scratch. Through the years, the recipe has been developed into this version that takes less time to prepare and still tastes great. It’s an attractive main dish. Ingredients. 1/2 cup chopped celery. 1/4...
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
thecountrycook.net

Air Fryer Baked Potatoes

Quickly whip up a delicious side dish with these Air Fryer Baked Potatoes. Fork tender on the inside, crispy on the outside and absolutely tasty!. Baked Potatoes are one of my favorite side dishes ever. Potatoes are always a solid choice, right? They can even be a main meal depending on what you top them with. Did you know that baked potatoes can be made in the air fryer? Of course, I'm not sure they would still be called baked. I guess we'd have to just call them Air Fried Potatoes. If you love to eat the skin on your baked potatoes and you like it crispy, this is your recipe. It is so fluffy and tender on the inside too! This has become one of my favorite ways to make potatoes. It is quicker than the oven and don't even get me started on how the microwave messes up a perfectly good potato. If you are looking for an easy way to get your potato fix, then you need to try this Air Fryer Baked Potato recipe!
RECIPES
KGUN 9

This Coca Cola Chocolate Cake Might Become Your New Go-To Dessert

Coca-Cola can be a refreshing drink to enjoy on a hot day or with your favorite fast food meal (and yes, McDonald’s Coke does have some sort of magical quality). However, did you know that many bakers use Coca-Cola as a secret ingredient to making a moist, delicious chocolate cake? It might sound a little odd to add soda to a dessert, but it’s not as unusual as you might think. In the past, we’ve featured delectable creations like Dr. Pepper Chocolate Brownies and even a Lemony 7Up Cake.
RECIPES
Mashed

What To Know Before Drying Fruit In An Air Fryer

Air fryers have a knack for being extremely versatile gadgets in the kitchen. Frying is only one of the many things that you can use it for. You can bake cakes, cookies, and brownies in an air fryer or use it to roast meat (via Cooking Light). One surprising way to use an air fryer is to make it work as a dehydrator to dry fruits.
FOOD & DRINKS
Delish

Slow-Cooker Chicken Pot Pie

When you think of chicken pot pie I bet you're imagining a really involved/long cooking process that will leave your kitchen a mess and your sink full. This pot pie is not like that. This is a set it and forget it pot pie that will be ready in just a couple of hours in the slow cooker and taste like the real deal. Refrigerated biscuit dough makes for one incredible (and incredibly easy to make) crust. That plus frozen veggies make this on of the most convenient and tasty comfort food recipes we've ever had.
RECIPES
Vice

Fried Garlic Noodles Recipe

¼ cup minced garlic (about 12 cloves) 3 tablespoons Microwave Fried Garlic, with reserved oil. 2 tablespoons minced garlic (about 8 cloves) 3 tablespoons shoyu (soy sauce) 2 teaspoons instant dashi powder (such as HonDashi) ¼ cup chopped scallions. sambal oelek or kudeesh sauce, for serving (optional) DIRECTIONS:. 1. Make...
RECIPES
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Evansville IN
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1280 WGBF has the best local news coverage Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy