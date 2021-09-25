Police investigate E Thomas stabbing
A man suffered multiple stab wounds to his neck and back in an assault near 16th and Thomas early Saturday morning. According to police and fire radio updates, the bleeding man went to the Kaiser Permanente emergency room across the street from the stabbing just after 1 AM. Seattle Fire crews were called to the facility to treat the 33-year-old victim and transport him to Harborview. We do not have additional information on his condition.
