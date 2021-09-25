Week 3 NFL fantasy advice: Bet on Chargers' offence to be at its best
If there's one thing I've learned about the 2021 NFL season thus far, it's that two weeks probably isn't enough to make complete judgments about players coming into new situations. Take Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold, for example: he recorded his second 300-yard passing game with Carolina Thursday night against Houston – something he accomplished just four times with the Jets in 38 career games. While I, along with many others, thought he'd be somewhat better after escaping the purgatory that is an Adam Gase offence, we're seeing a truly impressive glow-up for Darnold.
