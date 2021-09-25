CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Duckworth to play Kwon for Astana Open title

By Associated Press
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — There will be a first-time title winner at the Astana Open after two players who had never reached a tour final won their semifinal matches. James Duckworth of Australia will play South Korea’s Kwon Soon-woo for the title Sunday in the capital of Kazakhstan. Duckworth won 6-3, 7-6(4) against eighth-seeded Ilya Ivashka after breaking back from 3-1 down in the second set. Kwon reached his first final with a 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 win over Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astana#Kazakhstan#Ap
Sacramento Bee

Wins for Djere, Skatov, Kecmanovic in Astana Open 1st round

The seventh-seeded Laslo Djere defeated Colombia’s Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 in the first round of the Astana Open on Monday. The Serbian player saved half the 10 break points he faced and converted six of his 17 opportunities before winning in 2 hours, 15 minutes. Local favorite Timofey...
TENNIS
NBC Sports

Aslan Karatsev loses opening match at Astana Open

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan — Three of the top four seeded players lost their opening matches at the Astana Open, including top-seeded Aslan Karatsev. Karatsev, who reached the Australian Open semifinals this year, lost to Finnish player Emil Ruusuvuori 7-6 (6), 6-4. Third-seeded Dusan Lajovic and fourth-seeded Filip Krajinovic also lost. Ruusuvuori,...
SPORTS
Kansas City Star

Millman survives 3-hour battle against Munar at Astana Open

Defending champion John Millman battled through another tough match at the Astana Open on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals with a 6-4, 6-7 (5), 7-5 win over Jaume Munar of Spain. The fifth-seeded Australian needed 3 hours and 10 minutes to defeat Munar a day after opening his title defense...
SPORTS
Raleigh News & Observer

Millman wins tough 1st-round match at Astana Open

Defending champion John Millman came through a tough first-round match against local qualifier Dmitry Popko at the Astana Open on Tuesday as sixth-seeded Benoit Paire was eliminated in his opening match. Millman needed 2 hours, 9 minutes to get past Popko 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Popko was a break up in...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Sports
Tennis World Usa

Home favorite Alexander Bublik keen on winning Astana Open

Alexander Bublik thought he played well in his Astana Open quarterfinal match as he is now hoping to deliver a good performance in the semifinal as well. Bublik, the top-ranked player from Kazakhstan, saw off Spain's Carlos Taberner 6-3 6-4 to safely progress into the Nur-Sultan semifinal. Bublik claimed the...
SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Gracheva, Gasanova progress at inaugural women’s Astana Open

Russian players Varvara Gracheva and Anastasia Gasanova progressed from the opening round of the inaugural women’s Astana Open on Monday. The seventh-seeded Gracheva overcame Kristyna Pliskova 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Gasanova eased past Yuliya Hatouka of Belarus 6-1, 6-1 at the hard-court tournament. Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine progressed when another...
TENNIS
Raleigh News & Observer

Putintseva, Mladenovic win 1st-round matches at Astana Open

Yulia Putintseva and Kristina Mladenovic were among the winners in the first-round matches on a day of few surprises at the Astana Open on Tuesday. Top-seeded Putintseva started her bid to win the WTA's only event in her home nation of Kazakhstan with little fuss as she beat Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-1, 6-2. She will meet Vera Lapko in the second round.
TENNIS
The Independent

Mongolia-born sumo great Hakuho retires after knee injury

Mongolia-born Hakuho was famous for his diligent training that led him to be the sumo grand champion — or Yokozuna — with victories in a record 45 tournaments. He achieved 1,187 wins, an all-time record in sumo. But at 36 he has announced his retirement after a right knee injury.He had two operations on his knee and competed in only one tournament this year. That was in July and he says, despite winning the tournament, he knew the injury would not let him to continue.“I had my knee operation, contracted the coronavirus, then had another knee operation in March,"...
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy