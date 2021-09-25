CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
City ends run of losses to Chelsea with 1-0 win in EPL

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Manchester City broke its run of losses to Chelsea by handing its Premier League title rival a first defeat of the season thanks to Gabriel Jesus’ deflected goal in a 1-0 win. In the latest match to highlight City’s need for a striker, Pep Guardiola’s team required a dose of fortune for the winner as Jesus took aim from just inside the area and the ball squirmed into the bottom corner off Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s heel in the 53rd minute. Chelsea had beaten City in their last three meetings but was largely outplayed at Stamford Bridge. The result lifted City above Chelsea in the standings but there was a greater significance to the victory.

