French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

FIFA welcomed on Sunday a relaxing of quarantine regulations that will allow Premier League players to travel to represent their nations in countries on the UK's red-list for travel. A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England. The exemption only applies for those fully vaccinated against coronavirus and players will still be forced to stay in a hotel or private accommodation provided by the club on their own for 10 days. However, they will be allowed out once a day to play or train.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 4 HOURS AGO