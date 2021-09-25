CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hockey

French hockey official Luc Tardif elected IIHF president

By Associated Press
KESQ
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — French official Luc Tardif has been elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation ahead of the return of NHL players to the Olympics in February. Tardif has beaten German candidate Franz Reindl by 67 votes to 39 in the fourth round of the election. Tardif has been president of the French hockey federation since 2006. The new president’s first priority is overseeing the hockey tournaments for next year’s Winter Olympics in Beijing. It will be the first Olympics with NHL players since 2014.

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
spectrumlocalnews.com

Defense official defends French submarine-making capability

PARIS (AP) — France's Defense Ministry used Twitter to offer a robust defense of the country's submarine-making capabilities and to criticize Australia’s decision to choose the United States as a partner in a major defense deal. Defense Ministry spokesman Herve Grandjean devoted a series of tweets to tearing into the...
MILITARY
Sports Illustrated

The Hockey News Endorses Sergej Goncharov for IIHF President

"President Sergej Goncharov" has a nice ring to it. The Hockey News fully endorses Goncharov to replace outgoing president Rene Fasel this month in Russia to be the future leader of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF). I first met Sergej in 2008 when I was the chairman of Bauer...
NHL
sportspromedia.com

IIHF eyes three-on-three ice hockey at Winter Olympics

Three-on-three won’t come into play before 2026 Games, Tardif confirms. New format was trialled at 2020 Youth Games in Lausanne. Newly elected president of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) Luc Tardif is aiming to introduce a new three-on-three ice hockey format at the international elite level, with an eye on the sport being part of the 2030 Winter Olympics.
HOCKEY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Franz Reindl
Person
Luc Tardif
KESQ

Panama makes 7 additions to roster for World Cup qualifying

Forwards Abdiel Arroyo of Maccabi Petah Tikva, Gabriel Torres of Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, Freddy Góndola of Venezuela’s Táchira and Ismael Díaz of Tauro were among 27 players announced for Panama’s World Cup qualifiers against El Salvador, the United States and Canada. Defender Harold Cummings of Bolivia’s Always Ready and midfielders Armando Cooper of Israel’s Maccabi Petah Tikva and Cristian Martínez of Plaza Amador also were among seven players picked who were not on the roster for opening qualifiers. Panama plays at El Salvador on Oct. 7, hosts the U.S. three days later and is at Canada on Oct. 13.
SOCCER
KESQ

Venegas, Ortiz added to Costa Rica for World Cup qualifiers

Alajuense midfielder Johan Venegas and Herediano forward José Guillermo Ortiz were among five additions to Costa Rica’s roster for World Cup qualifiers against Honduras, El Salvador and the United States. Herediano midfielder Orlando Galo, Muncipal Grecia midfielder Youstin Salas and Columbus Crew winger Luis Díaz also were on the 26-man roster after not playing in the opening three qualifiers in September. The 44th-ranked Ticos play at No. 63 Honduras on Oct. 7, host 65th-ranked El Salvador three days later and face the No. 13 U.S. at Columbus, Ohio, on Oct. 13.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iihf#Hockey Players#French#Ap#Nhl#German
The Independent

NWSL Commissioner Baird resigns amid scandal

National Women's Soccer League Commissioner Lisa Baird resigned after some 19 months on the job amid allegations that a former coach engaged in sexual harassment and misconduct. Baird's resignation was announced by the league late Friday, a day after The Athletic published the accounts of two former players who claimed misconduct, including sexual coercion, by North Carolina coach Paul Riley. Riley was fired by the Courage on Thursday and the allegations touched off a wave of condemnation by players that forced this weekend's games to be called off.Additionally, FIFA on Friday opened an investigation into the case. It is rare...
FIFA
KESQ

Top-seeded Rublev, Ruud reach San Diego Open semifinals

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The top two seeds, Andrey Rublev of Russia and Casper Ruud of Norway, have reached the semifinals of the inaugural San Diego Open. Rublev, who ended the hopes of San Diego native Brandon Nakashima on Wednesday, kept up his strong form and beat sixth-seeded Diego Schwartzman 6-1, 7-5. Ruud reached the first tour-level hard court semifinal in his career with a routine 6-1, 6-4 victory over Italy’s Lorenzo Sonego. Rublev also beat Schwartzman in the recent Laver Cup.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
KESQ

Ons Jabeur, Garbine Muguruza advance to Chicago final

CHICAGO (AP) — Ons Jabeur and Garbine Muguruza advanced to the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic final Saturday when their semifinal opponents were unable to play. Jabeur led Elena Rybakina 6-4, 3-2 when Rybakina retired due to illness. Jabeur, the No. 16 player in the world, converted all three break-point chances to take the first set. From Tunisia, Jabeur became the first Arab tournament winner in WTA history in June at Birmingham, England. She has a WTA Tour-high 44 match victories this season. The ninth-ranked Muguruza advanced without playing a point after Marketa Vondrousova withdrew in the morning because of a gastrointestinal illness.
CHICAGO, IL
AFP

FIFA welcomes quarantine exemption for UK-based internationals

FIFA welcomed on Sunday a relaxing of quarantine regulations that will allow Premier League players to travel to represent their nations in countries on the UK's red-list for travel. A number of South American and African stars were not released by their clubs for the September international break as they would have had to spend 10 days quarantining in a government-mandated hotel on their return to England. The exemption only applies for those fully vaccinated against coronavirus and players will still be forced to stay in a hotel or private accommodation provided by the club on their own for 10 days. However, they will be allowed out once a day to play or train.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy