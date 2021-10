Now matter how you configure the Mount Rushmore of soul music, he is there. Stevie Wonder is virtually without peer in the history and development of music over the past half century. And in his Imperial Period of the 1970s, he issued some of the greatest albums of our lifetimes, including the Grammy winning, Innervisions and Fulfilligness First Finale. But on this day in 1976, Stevie issued his magnum opus; a compilation so full of musical genius that he couldn't fit it on two full albums, but had to include a four song "Something's Extra" beyond what the LPs could hold. This project, called Songs In The Key of Life, is considered by many, alongside Marvin Gaye's What's Going On, as the most influential album release of the decade -- or of just about any decade. It followed its predecessors to Grammy fame as Album of the Year.

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO