Indianapolis, IN

Dead Body Found Inside Car On Northwest Side

By WISH-TV
WIBC.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleINDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person was found dead in a vehicle on the near-northwest side Saturday morning, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Police say officers responded to a report of a crash in the 3700 block of North White River Parkway West Drive and located the person in the vehicle. That is right next to Riverside Golf Academy near the intersection of 38th Street and Michigan Road/ Dr. M.L.K. Jr. Street.

