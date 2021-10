Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. The images went viral over the weekend. Department of Homeland Security agents astride on horses and using whips to herd migrants from Haiti, as if they were unruly cattle who’d escaped from a farm. Jen Psaki, the White House Press Secretary, condemned the border patrol actions, which were a bit too reminiscent of white men on slave-catching patrols. “That’s not who the Biden-Harris administration is,” she told CBS.

IMMIGRATION ・ 9 DAYS AGO