Election night in Germany proved inconclusive. There were some clear winners and losers, but not such that we can be sure of the shape of the next German government. The social democratic SPD came out on top, crowning a remarkable turnaround in its fortunes. In 2017, it bagged the worst result in its history, in 2019 the European elections were even worse, it was riven with internal division. Now the party looks united and hungry for power, with Olaf Scholz laying claim to the chancellorship (and clearly favoured for the role in opinion polls).

ELECTIONS ・ 5 DAYS AGO