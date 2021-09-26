CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Doctors honored for their work with Connecticut combat veterans

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2raioj_0c7xEdWD00

Sen. Richard Blumenthal recognized military-trained doctors who treat western Connecticut combat veterans, in preparation for National Veterans of Foreign Wars Day.

Dr. Peter Costantino, an Air-Force-trained craniofacial surgeon, and Dr. Michael Kullman, an anesthesiologist who got his training in the U.S. Marine Corps were honored on Saturday.

When network news anchor Bob Woodruff was almost killed in Iraq in 2006 -- suffering a critical brain injury from an IED explosion, it was craniofacial surgeon Dr. Peter Costantino of Greenwich who helped to save his life.

Fifteen years later, Costantino is still treating people who have been critically injured in combat zones. He says those victims are always affected by their trauma, and often they “no longer feel whole.”

But working with colleagues like Dr. Kullman, they have dedicated their lives to helping American heroes restore that sense of wholeness through often groundbreaking medical treatment.

The doctors, who work for Brain & Spine Surgeons of New York, say "nothing is more humbling than helping veterans reclaim their independence and sense of purpose."

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
City
Greenwich, NY
City
Greenwich, CT
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
Person
Bob Woodruff
News 12

News 12

15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy