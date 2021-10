ColourPop Plush Like Me 12-Pan Pressed Powder Shadow Palette ($18.00 for 0.36 oz.) is new for fall with a orange/red themed color story that included eight matte shades and four shimmer shades. All 12 shades performed well–they were pigmented, blendable, long-wearing, and easy to work with. The biggest “con” was that some of the mattes were on the powdery side, which is consistent with the brand’s matte formula generally, but there wasn’t really much fallout to contend with.

