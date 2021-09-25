CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Authorities arrest suspect in connection to an accidental shooting that killed a 2-year-old boy

By Floyd Levinson
Lawrence Post
Lawrence Post
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MOq55_0c7xD5p500

Lawrence, KANSAS – According to the Lawrence Police Department, his name is Bishop Isaiah Mendoza and he was was arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated child endangerment and possession of a stolen handgun.

Police say the 21-year-old suspect was arrested on Friday, Sept. 24.

This incident occurred right before 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 17.

It happened in the 1500 block of Wedgewood Drive.

Lawrence Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

When the officers arrived on scene, they found a 2-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the child was taken to a hospital, where it later died.

This incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

