Topeka police arrest man in connection to SW Fillmore St. shooting
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the police officials, his name is Christopher Johnson-Wettengel and he was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting that happened on Sept. 20.
On Sept. 20, Topeka Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.
This incident occurred in the 2400 block of SW Fillmore St.
Police say the 52-year-old victim left the scene and drove himself to a local hospital.
He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
The 34-year-old suspect was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.
Please call the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 if you have any information about this incident.
This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.
Comments / 0