Topeka, KS

Topeka police arrest man in connection to SW Fillmore St. shooting

By Floyd Levinson
 8 days ago
Topeka, KANSAS – According to the police officials, his name is Christopher Johnson-Wettengel and he was arrested on Wednesday for a shooting that happened on Sept. 20.

On Sept. 20, Topeka Police Department officers responded to a shooting call.

This incident occurred in the 2400 block of SW Fillmore St.

Police say the 52-year-old victim left the scene and drove himself to a local hospital.

He suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The 34-year-old suspect was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for aggravated battery and criminal discharge of a firearm.

Please call the TPD Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400 if you have any information about this incident.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

