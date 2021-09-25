Game Day! Beer Selection and Score Prediction…

Welcome back to the weekly contest where "close enough" can get you an immortal spot on the Wall of Winners! And that's exactly what Rumblings variant Covid20 did last week as their prediction of a 42-16 Bills victory was the closest to the actual 43-21 shellacking handed out by the home team. Covid20 also predicted that the Trubisky era would begin last week, so imagine my surprise when I returned from a bathroom break to see #10 lined up behind the Center. Lucky for me, the camera quickly panned to a shot of a healthy Josh Allen on the sidelines soaking in the soon-to-be victory after an MVP-worthy performance. COVID has been on top of it's game for over a year and a half, so it's only mildly surprising that it took the top spot on this site (again). Congratulations, you terrible, terrible disease.

NFL ・ 3 DAYS AGO