Las Vegas, NV

Nicolas Cage thrown out of LA bar after getting drunk

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], September 25 (ANI): Troubled Hollywood star Nicolas Cage has been filmed getting thrown out of an upscale Las Vegas bar where he was "completely drunk and being rowdy". The actor was mistaken for a "homeless man," eyewitnesses reveal. According to Fox News, Cage, who won an Oscar for...

www.lasvegasherald.com

