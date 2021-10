Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro pass-rusher T.J. Watt put pen to paper on a contract extension that could be worth over $112 million total when all is said and done ahead of the regular season. Since then, however, Watt has completed only one full game, as he suffered a groin injury in the Week 2 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders that kept him sidelined for last Sunday's disappointing defeat at the hands of the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO