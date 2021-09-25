CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Uncut diamond, at 1,175-carats, is third largest in world

Las Vegas Herald
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Lucara Diamond mining company and manufacturer HB Antwerp have put on display a 1,175-carat diamond in New York City, in an effort to increase investors' enthusiasm for rough and natural diamonds. The stone, unveiled at the Whitby Hotel in upper midtown Manhattan, is the largest rough diamond to be...

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
PLANetizen

Largest Carbon Capture Plant in the World Opens in Iceland

The world's largest "direct air capture" plant has just opened in Iceland, reports Tim McDonnell. "Operated by the Swiss engineering startup Climeworks, the plant, known as Orca, will annually draw down a volume of emissions equivalent to about 870 cars." Orca joins around a dozen smaller plants currently operating in Europe, the U.S., and Canada.
INDUSTRY
kfgo.com

Massive uncut diamond unveiled in New York

PARIS (Reuters) – In a bid to drum up investor appetite for rough, natural diamonds, mining company Lucara Diamond Corp and manufacturer HB Antwerp on Monday unveiled a 1,175-carat diamond in New York City. The companies are billing the stone as the largest rough diamond to be shown in the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
UPI News

Crater of Diamonds visitor finds 4.38-carat yellow diamond

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- A California woman visiting the Crater of Diamonds State Park in Arkansas found a 4.38-carat yellow diamond after less than an hour of searching, officials said. Arkansas State Parks said Noreen Wredberg of Granite Bay was visiting the park with her husband on Thursday and had...
SCIENCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
gsmarena.com

Honor is now the third-largest smartphone brand in China

According to Counterpoint Research, Honor has outpaced Xiaomi in terms of smartphone sales in China for August and is thus one of the top-three largest smartphone brands in the country behind Oppo and vivo. The new report states an 18% increase in monthly Honor smartphone sales for August which also made the company one of the fastest growers in the region.
CELL PHONES
Las Vegas Herald

Ethanolamines Market Import-Export Ratio, Share, Expansion Rate

Ethanolamine, also known as 2-aminoethanol or monoethanolamine is an organic chemical compound which is both primary amine (organic compounds in the functional groups that has a basic nitrogen atom with a lone pair) and primary alcohol (alcohol having hydroxyl group connected to carbon atom). Ethanolamine is a corrosive, colorless, flammable, viscous and toxic liquids substance which is used in solutions and dispersions to scrub acids, feedstock material in the manufacture of detergents, emulsification agents, varnishes & polishes and other chemical intermediaries.
INDUSTRY
Science Focus

How are lab-grown diamonds made?

Lab-grown diamonds have the same carbon structure as naturally occurring ones. But while the former is made over millions of years, the synthetic kind are formed in days or weeks. They’re generally grown using a high-pressure, high-temperature (HPHT) method. Scientists at General Electric designed the first HPHT method in 1954...
INDUSTRY
Mashed

This Is The World's Largest PEZ Dispenser

Go big or go home. That's the motto, right? There's something undeniably satisfying about seeing something that's usually small suddenly presented in an extra-large fashion. In today's modern world, you can find everything from 1-pound Reese's, 5-pound burgers, and a nearly 18,000-liter cup of soda. It seems the goal is always to be the greatest, the biggest, or the most sensational — if not, pack your bags and head back to where you came from.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Diamonds#Midtown Manhattan#Rough Diamond#Hb Antwerp#Reuters
theaviationgeekclub.com

Here’s why China does not have the World’s Largest Navy, in any Meaningful Metric

The statement of “China has the largest navy in the world” is largely misleading and used mainly for sensationalist headlines. Since the release of the Department of Defense’s “2020 China Military Power Report” last year, much has been made of China’s securing the title of the “world’s largest navy.” As reported by The Diplomat, indeed, the United States Office of Naval Intelligence has confirmed that the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) has surpassed the US Navy in total battle force ships, approximately 537 ships (of which 360 deployable) to 480 total ships (of which 297 deployable), with future projections expecting the gap to grow. By 2025, the PLAN is predicted to field as many as 400 vessels whereas the US plans only to field 355. Quantitative discussions of this sort have fostered an increasing level of hysteria in the US media and even parts of its foreign policy and defense establishments.
CHINA
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Columbian

French scientists decipher Marie Antoinette’s redacted love notes

WASHINGTON — “Not without you.” “My dear friend.” “You that I love.”. Marie Antoinette sent these expressions of affection in letters to her rumored lover Axel von Fersen. Someone later used dark ink to scribble over the words, apparently to dampen the amorous language. Scientists in France devised a new...
SCIENCE
Footwear News

Cardi B Has the Eye of the Tiger in the Wildest Skirt & Sheer Thigh-High Stockings

Cardi B had the eye of the tiger with her latest Paris Fashion Week look. The “WAP” rapper joined Offset for a night on the town today in wild attire. Cardi B’s look, in particular, tucked a semi-sheer black turtleneck top into a statement skirt, coated with a depiction of a tiger across the high-slit silhouette. The rapper also included a spiked beret hat and sheer thigh-high stockings. When it came to footwear, Offset showed off his own footwear style in Maison Margiela Tabi boots with a hoof split toe. Cardi B, who gave birth to her second child with Offset just weeks ago,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

Harvard doctors protest outside Moderna CEO’s home

More than a dozen doctors from Harvard Medical School held a protest outside the home of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel, urging the company to share its Covid-19 vaccine technology with the rest of the world.The doctors gathered on Wednesday afternoon at the home in Beacon Hill in Boston, Massachusetts in front of a pile of fake human bones. The doctors also criticised President Joe Biden and his administration for not forcing the company to share its technology with other companies on a global scale. They also slammed what they argued was the inadequate size of US commitments to send...
PROTESTS
The Independent

‘Biggest crash in world history’: Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki predicts economic crisis in October

The author of bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad predicts that a "giant" market crash coming in October has already been triggered and will bring down gold, silver and Bitcoin with it.Personal finance expert Robert Kiyosaki warned the crash is coming regardless of whether the US debt ceiling is raised or what measures are imposed by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen or Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell."This is going to be the biggest crash in world history. We have never had this much debt pumped up… the debt to GDP ratio is out of sight," Mr Kiyosaki said.Mr Kiyosaki said the stock...
MARKETS
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: Brunello Cucinelli and Oliver Peoples Team Up for a Soulful Eyewear Line

It’s more than 6,000 miles from Los Angeles to Umbria, Italy, but the cultural distance can often seem further still. And yet, the new collaboration between LA eyewear stalwart Oliver Peoples and Solomeo-based Brunello Cucinelli feels, in retrospect, obvious: Both brands come from sun-drenched parts of the world and are famous for laid-back, effortlessly elegant takes on classic styles, brought to life through exacting craftsmanship. There are five new models in the line, composed of both sunglasses and optical options, made from premium materials such as natural horn, acetate, vintage glass—even Brunello flannel. Acetate frames include the chunky Filu’, the retro, rounded Nino and a special version of OP’s classic Oliver Sun; wire frames include the aviator-style Disoriano and the two-in-one Artemio, which combines eyeglasses with clip-on shades. As with each brand individually, the delight is in the details. We were particularly charmed by the subtly chamfered edges along the front of the Nino (pictured above), which add texture and visual heft to frames that wear far lighter than they look. Superfigo—or “rad,” for the Sunset Boulevard types.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Las Vegas Herald

Luxury Wines Spirits Market Is Booming Worldwide | Diageo, Bacardi, United Spirits

The Latest survey report on Worldwide Luxury Wines Spirits Market sheds lights on changing dynamics in Food & Beverages Sector and elaborates market size and growth pattern of each of Worldwide Luxury Wines Spirits segments. As the shift to value continues, the producers are tackling challenges to personalized nutrition and match taste profiles. A wide list of manufactuerers were considered in the survey; to include mix bag of leaders and emerging manufacturers for company profiling that includes Pernod Ricard, Brown Forman, Diageo, Bacardi, United Spirits, ThaiBev, Campari, Edrington Group, Bayadera Group, LMVH, William Grant & Sons, HiteJinro & Beam Suntory.
MARKETS
Las Vegas Herald

Cold Plasma Market worth $3.4 billion by 2025 - Worldwide Emerging Trends, Key Players and Growth Opportunities

According to the new market research report "Cold Plasma Market by Industry (Textile, Electronics & Semiconductors, Polymer & Plastic, Food & Agriculture, Medical, Others), Application (Adhesion, Etching, Wound Healing), Regime (Atmospheric, Low pressure), & COVID-19 Impact – Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets™,the Cold Plasma Market is projected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy