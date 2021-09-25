TAUK Releases Cinematic Seventh Album, ‘Chaos Companion’ [Stream]
TAUK released its seventh, full-length studio album, Chaos Companion, on Friday, with the electro-prog quartet offering up a fully-formed cinematic musical journey. Chaos Companion was born out of quarantine as the band was forced to abandon its marathon touring schedule and look inward. Even as drive-in and pod concerts became a viable option, TAUK stuck it out in the studio, finally given the chance to dive deeper into compositional construction than ever before.liveforlivemusic.com
