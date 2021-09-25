TAUK Releases Cinematic Seventh Album, ‘Chaos Companion’ [Stream]

The heyday of modern electro house was a wild time that came and went with the speed and viciousness of a brash Lazy Rich song. It was like a Four Loko in a song. It was an era at the end of the 2000s and early 2010’s that many dance music fans still look back on fondly, though nostalgia always paints a rosy picture of music. Its peak has come and gone, but there are still some who work in it and remember what it was like to consume and create electro house. That is where No Mana has stepped in to curate a compilation for deadmau5’s mau5trap titled Electromag that seeks to capture the spirit of the electro house era. The 19-track compilations includes contributions from the likes of Wolfgang Gartner, James Egbert, Tommy Trash, No Mana himself and plenty of others.

