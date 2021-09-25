CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CB Derek Stingley Jr. Absent in First Drive

By Crissy Froyd
 8 days ago

LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was not a part of the action as the Mississippi State offense took the field for the first time Saturday, and it doesn't seem likely that he'll see the field at all for the remainder of Saturday's contest.

Ahead of the game, Stingley didn't look like he would play, wearing his jersey but also wearing purple sweatpants and a walking boot.

Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron had called him "very questionable" ahead of the matchup, as Stingley was being hampered by the same injury that gave him issues in fall camp.

This is a huge blow for the LSU defense, as Stingley is an essential part of the team's secondary. MSU and LSU were largely considered neck-and-neck for having the best cornerback duo in the country between Martin Emerson Jr. and Emmanuel Forbes and Elias Ricks and Stingley.

LSU was without Stingley the last time it faced MSU as well, when the Bulldogs recorded a 44-34 upset win on the road over the Tigers and graduate transfer quarterback KJ Costello put up 623 yards passing (an SEC single-game passing record).

Cowbell Corner MVP of the Game: Makai Polk

This one was an easy choice. Makai Polk, enough said. In only his fifth game in the maroon and white, Polk has managed to captivate the MSU fan base with receiving performances we just haven’t been able to see in Starkville due to a multitude of reasons, the obvious one being that no receiver has had this many targets.
Mississippi State at Texas A&M: Quarter By Quarter Summary

Mississippi State defeated Texas A&M 26-22 on Saturday in College Station, thanks to a great performance on both offense and defense. The Bulldogs played four complete quarters and competed well against a talented SEC opponent to get a much-need victory heading into the open date. Saturday night's performance in College Station was everything it needed to be, showing the type of improvement the team has been looking for while also showing some need for fine-tuning in certain areas as this team looks to increase its level of consistency.
Three Takeaways from Mississippi State's 26-22 win over Texas A&M

This was exactly the type of win Mississippi State needed. The Bulldogs pulled off a massive upset Saturday night with a 26-22 win over the No. 15 ranked Texas A&M Aggies. The Bulldogs snagged the momentum quickly with an early interception that they managed to turn into a field goal in the first minutes of the first quarter. While the team certainly had some moments it would have liked back, this was one of the best all-around performances we've seen out of them this season.
How to Watch: Mississippi State vs. LSU, Week Five

Mississippi State (2-2) has now dropped two games in a row with its most recent loss coming in a narrow 28-25 fall to LSU last weekend in Davis Wade Stadium. Next up, the Bulldogs will face the Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) on the road, who are also coming off a loss -- their first of the season after they fell 20-10 to an Arkansas Razorbacks team that's been more impressive than just about anyone expected them to be.
New Day, New Dude: Mississippi State Baseball Picks Up Big Time RHP Commitment

Chris Lemonis has continued to win over his time at Mississippi State and that hasn’t stopped in the off-season. Today, Lemonis announced he was adding a ‘New Dude’. This time, Lemonis dipped into the JUCO ranks to grab 6’4”, 225 pound RHP Ernie Day. At a scouting event at Iowa Western Community College, Day’s fastball touched 95 mph and his slider averaged nearly 2,500 RPM. That was all Lemonis needed to see to know where he wanted Day to be throwing pitches in years to come.
Win at Kyle Field Could Silence Critics of Mike Leach, Air Raid

Mississippi State heads to College Station with quite a bit stacked against it. After two tough losses early in the season, the team faces more questions than answers. It is important to note, though, that there is much promise, even in defeat. Two made field goals is all that it would take to undoubtedly silence the growing unrest within the Mississippi State fan base.
Watch: Three Bulldogs Players Talk Upcoming Road Matchup With Texas A&M

Mississippi State came up just short in its comeback effort against LSU when the Bulldogs fell 28-25 to the visiting Tigers in Davis Wade Stadium last Saturday. This is the second time that the Bulldogs have come within three points of their opponent in a loss -- which they have two of -- this season. There are different ways to look at that, though it seems like MSU is just one step from making it all click and becoming a force to be reckoned with.
Where the Bulldogs Sit in the Latest Bowl Projections

It's been an up-and-down season riddled with inconsistency for a Mississippi State football program that's looking to take the next step, while still being one of the youngest teams in the Southeastern Conference. The Bulldogs have shown some bright spots and you get the sense that this team is just...
Watch: Mike Leach Discusses 28-25 Loss to LSU

Mississippi State football put on another performance this week in which it was playing from behind and nearly staged a fourth-quarter comeback, only to come up just short. It's clear this team has a lot to build on and has made a lot of progress from where it was last year, but it still lacks the consistency and steady rate of explosiveness that is to be desired within this offense.
Bulldogs in the NFL: Dak Prescott is Playing Like an MVP

Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott has fought through so much over the past few years. Prescott returned to AT&T Stadium on Monday night – and Cowboys fans cheered loudly for their franchise player. It was Prescott’s first home game in 351 days since suffering a season-ending compound fracture and dislocation to his right ankle last year.
