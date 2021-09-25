CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volcanic ash cloud closes La Palma airport; new vent emerges

By The Associated Press
 8 days ago
MADRID — The airport on the Spanish island of La Palma shut down Saturday because of an ash cloud spewing out of a volcano that has been erupting for a week, and scientists said another volcanic vent opened up, exposing islanders to possible new dangers. The intensity of the eruption...

