Whitesville, Kentucky Lunch Lady Gets Surprise Visit from Her Soldier Son

Remember over the summer when people starting getting vaccinated and COVID numbers went down? Things started to feel like they were getting back to normal. Events that had been canceled in 2020 announced they were coming back. We could freely get back together with family and friends, and you could walk into any building and not have to turn around and walk back to your car because you forgot your mask. Ahhhh, those were the days. I do believe those days will return at some point, but we're not quite there yet. The emergence of the Delta variant has caused case numbers to rise again across the country, including right here in the Tri-State where every county in our listening area is considered "High Transmission" on the CDC's COVID Data Tracker map.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 8 DAYS AGO