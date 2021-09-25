Whitesville, Kentucky Lunch Lady Gets Surprise Visit from Her Soldier Son
These videos get me EVERY. SINGLE. TIME. There are lots of videos like this floating around the internet. You've likely seen them. You've likely been reduced to a puddle of tears watching them. You know what I am talking about, right? A U.S. soldier makes a surprise visit home. They surprise their moms, or dads, or both, or their wives and husbands and kids. Those videos gut me. I cry every time. Seriously. And just wait until the ones spring up over the holidays. I will be a blubbering mess and I know a bunch of you will be too.my1053wjlt.com
