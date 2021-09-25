CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madonna’s sweet birthday tribute to David Banda

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadonna has paid a sweet tribute to her son David Banda on his 16th birthday. The 63-year-old star and her ex-husband Guy Ritchie adopted David in 2006, when he was just 13 months old, and Madonna has shared a series of pictures of him on Instagram to mark his big birthday.

