Environment

Prince William and David Attenborough to present climate change documentary

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrince William and David Attenborough will present a new TV show about climate change. The 39-year-old royal and the 95-year-old broadcaster will co-present documentary ‘The Earthshot Prize: Repairing Our Planet’, which will focus on pioneers who have been working on innovative solutions to climate issues. In a trailer for the...

